Waiting for a Mentor: Become a Kinship Partner mentor

Third-grader Brady is eager to experience grouse hunting, help prepare the deer stand and get out on the water to fish one last time. Fishing is his first love, but hunting is on his mind right now.

Brady lives in the Crosslake area and had a mentor for over a year. The mentor had to discontinue due to health reasons. Now Brady watches as his older brother has fun outings with his mentor while he stays behind.

His other interests include science and reading, and he would like to try golf in the spring. His favorite food is fish sticks.

Brady admits that he needs a mentor to help him work on becoming more quiet. There will be no lack of conversation with this young guy!

Consider becoming a mentor to Brady or another child on Kinship's waiting list and provide a child with access to people, places, activities and enriching experiences.

Be a resource to a child. Could you or someone you know create new and exciting opportunities for a boy like Brady?

Kinship Partners serves families in Crow Wing and southern Cass counties and the Staples/Motley area by providing positive role models to youth from the ages of 5 to 14. Offices are located in Pequot Lakes, Brainerd, Crosby and Staples. Call 218-454-8016 or visit www.kinshippartners.org.