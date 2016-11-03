Search
    Police blotter-Nov. 3, 2016

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 9:57 a.m.

    Crow Wing County Sheriff's Department

    ANIMAL COMPLAINT: Report on Oct. 28 at 9:36 a.m. of loose cattle on County Road 134 and County Road 1 in Pine River.

    BURGLARY: Report on Oct. 26 at 4:09 p.m. of the theft of a vehicle and generator from a storage shed on State Highway 6 in Emily.

    CRASH: Report on Oct. 29 at 9:42 p.m. of a personal injury crash on Forest Knolls Road in Pequot Lakes.

    THEFT: Report on Oct. 25 at 11:24 a.m. of a theft on County Road 3 in Fifty Lakes.

    Breezy Point Police Department

    CRASH: Report on Oct. 28 at 6:40 p.m. of a property damage car/deer crash on Terminal Road.

    TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on Oct. 30 at 2:18 a.m. of a driver arrested for third-degree DWI and possession of drug paraphernalia on County Road 11 and Weavers Point Road.

    Pequot Lakes Police Department

    THEFTS: Report on Oct. 25 at 12:26 p.m. of a theft on Main Street.

    Report on Oct. 28 at 5:43 p.m. of a possible stolen vehicle on Grove Street. Later determined to be a repo.

    Report on Oct. 29 at 11:31 a.m. of a theft on State Highway 371 in Jenkins.

    TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on Oct. 28 at 8:29 p.m. of a driver arrested for third-degree DWI and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance on Veterans Street and Second Avenue in Jenkins.

    Nisswa Police Department

    CRASH: Report on Oct. 29 at 10:30 p.m. of a property damage crash on State Highway 371 and Nisswa Avenue.

    THEFT: Report on Oct. 25 at 5:41 p.m. of a theft on Nokomis Avenue.

    Cass County Sheriff's Department

    BURGLARY: Report on Oct. 28 at 11:14 a.m. of a burglary on State Highway 84 in Pine River.

    FIRE: Report on Oct. 29 at 3:28 p.m. of a fire on Rocky Point Road in Lake Shore.

