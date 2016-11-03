Police blotter-Nov. 3, 2016

BURGLARY: Report on Oct. 26 at 4:09 p.m. of the theft of a vehicle and generator from a storage shed on State Highway 6 in Emily.

CRASH: Report on Oct. 29 at 9:42 p.m. of a personal injury crash on Forest Knolls Road in Pequot Lakes.

THEFT: Report on Oct. 25 at 11:24 a.m. of a theft on County Road 3 in Fifty Lakes.

Breezy Point Police Department

CRASH: Report on Oct. 28 at 6:40 p.m. of a property damage car/deer crash on Terminal Road.

TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on Oct. 30 at 2:18 a.m. of a driver arrested for third-degree DWI and possession of drug paraphernalia on County Road 11 and Weavers Point Road.

Pequot Lakes Police Department

THEFTS: Report on Oct. 25 at 12:26 p.m. of a theft on Main Street.

Report on Oct. 28 at 5:43 p.m. of a possible stolen vehicle on Grove Street. Later determined to be a repo.

Report on Oct. 29 at 11:31 a.m. of a theft on State Highway 371 in Jenkins.

TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on Oct. 28 at 8:29 p.m. of a driver arrested for third-degree DWI and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance on Veterans Street and Second Avenue in Jenkins.

Nisswa Police Department

CRASH: Report on Oct. 29 at 10:30 p.m. of a property damage crash on State Highway 371 and Nisswa Avenue.

THEFT: Report on Oct. 25 at 5:41 p.m. of a theft on Nokomis Avenue.

Cass County Sheriff's Department

BURGLARY: Report on Oct. 28 at 11:14 a.m. of a burglary on State Highway 84 in Pine River.

FIRE: Report on Oct. 29 at 3:28 p.m. of a fire on Rocky Point Road in Lake Shore.