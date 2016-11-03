Pine River Parade of Lights fireworks fund drive begins

The cost of the fireworks this year is $3,500. Without covering the cost, the fireworks will not take place.

The theme for this year's parade is "Forest Friends" and two $100 Chamber gift certificates will be awarded to the parade units judged Best Use Of Lights In Theme and Best Overall Use of Lights.

An open house at the Pine River Information Center will follow the parade featuring Christmas cookies, hot chocolate and hot apple cider. A holiday bonfire will take place just south of the historic Pine River Railroad Depot and the fireworks are scheduled at 6:30 p.m.

Free horse-drawn wagon rides will take place downtown with pickup and dropoff at the Pine River Legion from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Legion will also sponsor its annual Lunch With Santa from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will be numerous open houses at businesses throughout the week before the Parade of Lights Day, and a progressive drawing will begin the week at participating businesses on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Also that day, the American Legion's annual Arts & Crafts Sale Day will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Legion, and First Lutheran Church will host its annual Cookie Walk from 9 a.m. to noon.