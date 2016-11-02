Backus Legion annual Whitetail Weekend slated Nov. 4-6

Activities begin Friday, Nov. 4, with the clubrooms opening at noon. There will be a Goodies Galore Auxiliary Bake Sale from noon to 6 p.m. featuring cookies, cakes, breads, rolls, pies and more. Chili and sloppy joe sandwiches will be served from 4-9 p.m. in addition to the Legion's regular short-order food and pizza menu. A 10-round, 50-package meat raffle with five chances to win on a $1 ticket begins at 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 5 the Auxiliary will host the annual Deer Hunters Dinner from 4-8 p.m., featuring turkey, ham, trimmings and homemade pie. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children under 7.

Complimentary cash and customer appreciation drawings will be at 9 p.m. Saturday. There will be no bingo Friday night.

A potluck will be Sunday, Nov. 6. Beverage specials during the Vikings football game will be available starting at noon with prizes at half time.