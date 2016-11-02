Pine River Lions host successful blood drive
Pine River Lions members sponsored a successful blood drive Oct. 18.
"Pine River had a good turnout. There were 27 people who volunteered to donate and 19 able to give," said Katie Bartelson, senior donor recruitment representative at United Blood Services. "One person gave blood on the automated 2RBC machine that collects two units of red blood cells, which resulted in 20 total products."
Donald Norman coordinated the drive, and the Pine River Lions members sponsored it, assisting with recruiting donors, publicity, providing refreshments and registering donors. Others who assisted the day of the drive include Jack Riordan, Joan Riordan and Art Schmidt.