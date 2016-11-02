Heartland Hospice offers volunteer training
Heartland Hospice is looking for caring and dedicated people with an interest in serving terminally ill patients and their families in Pequot Lakes and the outlying communities. Volunteers provide services such as friendly visiting, pet visits, musical enrichment, art enrichment, veteran to veteran visits and clerical services. Volunteer classes are available to fit each person's schedule.
For more information, call Keshia Kettler-Herrmann with Heartland Hospice at 218-829-1252.