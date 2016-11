Katie Osowski presented a program on Easy Holiday Arrangements Thursday, Oct. 27 meeting of the Nisswa Garden Club. Katie is from G&S Plants in Pine River and the Treehouse in Pequot Lakes. Submitted photo

Katie Osowski presented a program on Easy Holiday Arrangements at the Thursday, Oct. 27, meeting of the Nisswa Garden Club. Osowski is from G&S Plants in Pine River and the Treehouse in Pequot Lakes. Submitted photo