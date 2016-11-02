Card Games - Nov. 3, 2016
500
1 p.m. Tuesdays
Pine River
American Legion
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Shirley Cameron, 4280; Ed Kloncz, 3920; Jack Anderson, 3650; Bill Ellis, 3550.
Delores Flategraff won the door prize.
Bridge
Monday, Oct. 24
Jenkins VFW, 11 a.m.
Florence DeLong, 6450; Tom Zweiner, 6340; Donna Fleer, 5430.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Whitefish Golf Course,
12:30 p.m.
Duplicate
Lois Steffen and Charles Ready, 35.5; Florence DeLong and Marlene Anderson, 26.5; Fay and Joanne Miller, 274.5; Deanna Dubel and Mary Kay Kendall, 22.5.
Wednesday, Oct. 26
Maucieri's, 11 a.m.
Marlene Anderson, 8300; Jim Thompson, 7120; Jim Thompson, 5310; Donna Fleer, 5230.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Whitefish Golf Course,
12:30 p.m.
Duplicate
Joanne and Fay Miller, 28.5; Jim Thompson and Dale Dickie, 28; Lois Steffen and Charles Ready, 26.5; Tom and Helen McGrath, 25.5.
Friday, Oct. 28
Crosslake Community Center,
1 p.m.
Jim Thompson, 7110; Larry Fleer, 6780; Bill Herrick, 5010.
Anyone interested in joining any of the bridge games can contact Jim Thompson at 218-543-4688.
Anyone interested in joining bridge at the Crosslake Community Center can call the center.