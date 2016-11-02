Search
    Card Games - Nov. 3, 2016

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 3:04 p.m.

    500

    1 p.m. Tuesdays

    Pine River

    American Legion

    Tuesday, Oct. 18

    Shirley Cameron, 4280; Ed Kloncz, 3920; Jack Anderson, 3650; Bill Ellis, 3550.

    Delores Flategraff won the door prize.

    Bridge

    Monday, Oct. 24

    Jenkins VFW, 11 a.m.

    Florence DeLong, 6450; Tom Zweiner, 6340; Donna Fleer, 5430.

    Tuesday, Oct. 25

    Whitefish Golf Course,

    12:30 p.m.

    Duplicate

    Lois Steffen and Charles Ready, 35.5; Florence DeLong and Marlene Anderson, 26.5; Fay and Joanne Miller, 274.5; Deanna Dubel and Mary Kay Kendall, 22.5.

    Wednesday, Oct. 26

    Maucieri's, 11 a.m.

    Marlene Anderson, 8300; Jim Thompson, 7120; Jim Thompson, 5310; Donna Fleer, 5230.

    Thursday, Oct. 27

    Whitefish Golf Course,

    12:30 p.m.

    Duplicate

    Joanne and Fay Miller, 28.5; Jim Thompson and Dale Dickie, 28; Lois Steffen and Charles Ready, 26.5; Tom and Helen McGrath, 25.5.

    Friday, Oct. 28

    Crosslake Community Center,

    1 p.m.

    Jim Thompson, 7110; Larry Fleer, 6780; Bill Herrick, 5010.

    Anyone interested in joining any of the bridge games can contact Jim Thompson at 218-543-4688.

    Anyone interested in joining bridge at the Crosslake Community Center can call the center.

