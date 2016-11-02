Senior Menus: Nov. 3, 2016

Meals on Wheels are available for homebound seniors in area communities.

In Pine River, meals are served at the Heartland Apartments, 445 Snell Ave. To make a reservation or for Meals on Wheels information, call 218-587-2921.

In Crosslake, meals are served at the Crosslake Community Center, 14126 Daggett Pine Road. To make a reservation by 4 p.m. a day in advance or for Meals on Wheels information, call 218-692-4271. Menus are subject to change.

Meals are served with bread, margarine and low-fat milk.

Nov. 7-11

Monday

Teriyaki glazed chicken, rice pilaf with broccoli, tropical fruit, ice cream.

Tuesday

Hamburger tomato casserole, green beans, pineapple, lemon chiffon dessert.

Wednesday

Vegetable beef soup, meat salad sandwich, pea and cheese salad, crackers, bar.

Thursday

Salmon, baked potato, mixed vegetables, dinner roll, pie.

Friday

Sloppy joe, potato salad, country blend vegetables, bun, fresh orange.