Thirty Lakes Watershed District terminated

Over 1,100 resident full-time property owners within the TLWD signed a petition supporting the termination in 2016. This equates to a 35 percent rate compared to the 25 percent requirement in Minnesota State Statute §103D. Several mailings were sent, and a public hearing was held Aug. 16 to discuss the termination.

The TLWD only encompassed 7 percent of Crow Wing County, yet the remaining 93 percent of the county was receiving the same services with no additional taxation. Since the district operated in addition to regional government units, this tax was in addition to city and county property taxes but was not listed as a line item on district residents' property tax statements.

Originally, the district was established in 1971 to address issues including lake water quality, lakeshore development, stormwater management and septic system regulations. Since its inception, the district's work has been funded through an additional property tax paid by property owners within the district.

Over time, other government agencies, including Crow Wing County, the Crow Wing Soil and Water Conservation District, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the city of Nisswa and the city of Breezy Point, began addressing these water issues and eliminated the need for both the district itself and the additional tax needed for funding.

In fact, the district had not taxed property owners since 2012 due to a lack of approved projects requiring the district's assistance. BWSR formalized the district's termination while recognizing that the water quality issues would continue to be adequately addressed in its absence.

Residents are encouraged to contact Crow Wing County or the cities of Nisswa and Breezy Point with any land use related questions. Contact Crow Wing County at 218-824-1010 or visit www.crowwing.us; Breezy Point at 218-562-4441 or visit www.cityofbreezypointmn.us; or Nisswa at 218-963-4444 or visit cityofnisswa.com.