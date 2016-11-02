Deer hunters should see more deer

---

Weather forecast

Saturday: Sunny with a high near 60.

Saturday night: Mostly clear with a low around 40.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 59.

Sunday night: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy with a low around 45.

Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy with a high near 56.

"Hunters are going to see more deer," said Aitkin and Brainerd Area DNR Wildlife supervisor Christine Reisz. "We've had two mild winters in a row. I've seen in the woods - I'm sure other folks have also noticed most of the does have twins. Folks are going to see more deer."

Zones 172 (east of Backus) and 246 (stretching south of Backus to Pequot Lakes and west) still have a lottery for antlerless tags, while many other zones, including 242 (In the Nisswa area), are hunter's choice. Those areas with lotteries, however, have more available this year.

"Folks will see more deer and have the option to shoot either sex," Reisz said. "I think folks will be pleased. They will see more deer than they've seen in recent years."

Zones 172 and 246 remained lottery zones because they generally have higher success rates than places with lots of private property and cabin property like zone 242.

"We did reset the deer goals in 2015 for a lot of these permit areas," Reisz said. "We were conservative in both 2015 as we worked on those goals and this year. A number of the permit areas 242 and 247, we are at the goal we just reset. That's why we loosened it a bit and have it in hunter's choice. It's all based on the model and the success rate we've had in the past in a particular permit area.

"Sometimes when we give out 1,000 antlerless permits, some areas seem to be really successful in using those permits. Others are less so," she said. "Then we have to look at the model for what we are at with the goal range and try to figure out general success for that area. If a permit area is highly successful they might go out there and try really hard. We don't want to give out too many permits. We don't want them to over harvest those antlerless animals."

Reisz also anticipates a fairly comfortable opening for the season.

"The weather for this weekend looks like it will be nice," Reisz said. "Not raining and cold. That hopefully means when the weather's nice that people will be in the woods."