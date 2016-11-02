Search
    Juvenile hurt when vehicle crashes, strikes tree

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 8:43 a.m.
    A juvenile female was injured Monday when the vehicle she was driving left Crow Wing County Road 19 and struck a tree in Merrifield. Pineandlakes.com Illustration

    MERRIFIELD—A juvenile female was injured Monday when the vehicle she was driving left Crow Wing County Road 19 and struck a tree in Merrifield.

    The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office was called to the one-vehicle crash at 9:58 p.m. on the 24000 block of Fork Lane in Merrifield. The injured juvenile was transported from the scene by North Memorial Ambulance to an area hospital. There was one passenger who was not injured.

    No further information was available on the crash.

