Bemidji man charged with arson released from jail

Dahl and the Beltrami County Attorney's Office both recommended that Durant be released while they worked toward a resolution of the case.

Durant has been held in the Beltrami County Jail since his Sept. 29 arrest. According to a criminal complaint, Durant was arrested after a Beltrami County Sheriff's Deputy received a report of a fire inside a mobile home at the 14500 block of Roosevelt Road SE.

A relative of Durant and her boyfriend initially discovered the fire which, according to the complaint, started after Durant placed sage on a mattress and lit it. The relative's boyfriend forced his way inside and put out the fire, then located Durant outside the home.

When deputies arrested Durant, he told them that he had been upset and intentionally started the fire. When asked if he had intended to burn the house down, "Durant simply stated that he was going to accept whatever happened," the complaint said.

Wyatt Arneson, the attorney prosecuting Durant, said Monday that the mobile home belonged to Durant's deceased mother.

Durant is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 14.