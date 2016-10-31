Where: Pequot Lakes High School theater

For the past 30 years, Tim Leagjeld has put his design skills to use as set designer for Pequot Lakes Community Theater (PLCT) productions.

Leagjeld's work began on the set of "Guys and Dolls" in September of 1986, and he has since designed about 60 sets for PLCT, as well as various plays at Central Lakes College in Brainerd, Pine River High School and the Franklin Arts Center in Brainerd.

Though the designer boasts no formal design education or background besides a hobby of building model ocean liners, the simple belief he could put sets together awarded him the initial chance to do so. And from there, Leagjeld found his niche.

"I'm always looking at things differently than anybody else," he said. "I'm inspired by all sorts of things."

Leagjeld, who lives on Lower Hay Lake, has been channeling that inspiration for the last month as he works on his current project, the set of PLCT's upcoming show, "She Loves Me." With much of the show taking place in a 1934 Hungarian cosmetic shop, attention to detail has been extremely important.

"I did a lot of drawings. My dining room table is still strewn with just sketches and ideas and details," Leagjeld said. "You've just got to put it on paper so it makes sense."

Those details make this the most challenging set Leagjeld has designed, and they have led to some firsts in his 30 years of work.

"I've never had glass cut for a show," he said. "This is the first time, with the display counters."

Though Leagjeld said glass-cutting can be dangerous, he believes it adds to the authenticity of the current set.

"She Loves Me," which is a romantic musical comedy with a storyline similar to movies such as "You've Got Mail" and "The Shop Around the Corner," might not be a well-known production, but Leagjeld is certainly looking forward to opening night.

"This show is not done a lot," he said. "I had never heard of it ... but I'm so glad we're doing it because it's so worth seeing."

The music, he said, is a definite intrigue factor.

"One of the songs, I had never even heard, and they were rehearsing it the other night," Leagjeld said. "It was in my head the next morning still. ... It was just wonderful."

The set and music aren't the only exciting elements of this show for Leagjeld, as he plays the smug headwaiter in one scene.

Though his acting experience dates back further than that of designing sets, it's something he hasn't done as much of in recent years. He had leading parts in PLCT's 2008 production of "Bye Bye Birdie" and the following year's show, "Curtains." Because of other commitments, Leagjeld hasn't been able to do a lot of acting recently, but set designing is what he enjoys most anyway.

"I love it," he said. "There's no question."

Not only are the sets enjoyable for Leagjeld, but the people he works with at PLCT are also high up on his list.

"It's wonderful to me that the Pequot Community Theater is still going 32 years later. It takes a really great core group, and we have that," he said. "It's just the most fun experience to be with these people on and off stage. We have some good backstage help too. And it's just a fun, fun group and just warms your heart."

With 30 years of set designing under his belt, Leagjeld definitely has some memorable creations, but his absolute favorite is ever-changing.

"My favorite set is the one I'm working on at the time," he said. "That's honestly the truth."

Even with his hectic play production schedule, Leagjeld proudly dedicates what time he has left to the Pequot Lakes Police Department, where he has been a reserve officer for the past 10 years.

"It's not something I have to do a lot, but I always told them, 'I will give you everything I possibly can' because I love giving back to my community that way," he said. "I've always had a tremendous respect for law enforcement. And to be able to say that I'm actually an officer with the police department, it's mind-blowing."