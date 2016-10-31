A significant goal was accomplished - the County Road 11 bridge over a new segment of four-lane Highway 371 in Pequot Lakes was completed, and that road between Pequot Lakes and Breezy Point reopened Friday, Oct. 28, after a five-month detour was in place.

Derek Schmidt of WSB & Associates, a project contractor, told visitors what the work area will look like through winter.

"Right now, what you see out there is pretty much what you are going to see ...," Schmidt said. "Up on County Road 16, the west side under construction now, we'll get that paved and shift the traffic down the road onto that new section. Otherwise everything else pretty much stays the way it is."

The crews will relocate traffic control barriers and barrels for snow plows, but the roads that are open now are likely to be the same roads that will be open throughout the winter.

The temporary traffic signal at Highway 371 and Derksen Road in Pequot Lakes was moved Friday, Oct. 28, to be used at County Road 16. A section of Derksen Road, used as a detour during this season's construction, is now closed.

"If you've been coming through here the entire time, you won't be able to get through anymore," said Dave Domm, project manager with Mathiowetz Construction.

There are two interchanges on County Road 11, which Schmidt said will operate as through streets during the winter, as the adjoining streets are not yet complete.

Schmidt laid out a list of numbers pertaining to the work done during this past construction season. He said the crews:

• Relocated 94 miles of utilities.

• Installed more than 20,000 feet of drainage culverts (200 structures).

• Installed over three and a half miles of mulch berms to filter job site water runoff.

• Laid down 800 round bales for erosion control.

• Planted 10,000 pounds of prairie grass seed.

• Hauled more than 120,000 scraper loads and 6,700 truckloads of material.

Of the material (dirt) moved, Schmidt said most came from County State Aid Highway 11, where high spots in the road were lowered, and low spots were raised.

The Paul Bunyan Trail has a new overpass bridge, constructed in three parts in Bloomington and assembled by the construction crew. Though some sections of trail were temporarily off limits during construction, it is now fully open again, following a slightly new route in some locations.

Schmidt said some plans changed for the 2016 season, including plans regarding the hill of sand near Cullen Brook just north of Nisswa. That sand is called a surcharge, which means weight is being used to compress the mulch for the road bed.

"It's actually settled six to eight feet," Schmidt said. "There are actually about 16 feet of actual sand and it has settled down. Once that has completed its settlement period, we will pull it off and the road will be about the same elevation as it is today.

"One thing that has changed was we were hoping the settlement would be complete in August and we would be putting the box culvert in in September and October," he said. "The muck reacted a little different than we thought, so it's taking longer to settle. We will let it settle over winter. We hope to have the box culvert in in a February or March timeframe. We'll take the surcharge off and put the box culvert in in the spring."

Instruments buried with the mulch monitor the settling and determine when it is ready to have the surcharge removed, after which it will be paved and there will be no more settling, Schmidt said.

Schmidt requested that those present spread the word that snowmobilers and ATV riders are subject to paying for damages done to the seeded areas along the construction areas, so he requested that snowmobiles stick to the trails this winter.

"This is all very fragile now," Schmidt said. "All of these slopes ... There will be a press release to try to keep the snowmobiles on the trails. They could do a lot of damage before spring."

In the future, some of the right of way along the expressway - the rerouted portion of Highway 371 - will be off limits to snowmobiles and ATVs.

"The reroute portion of 371 through Pequot will be classified as an expressway," Schmidt said. "Going forward in the future, snowmobiles will not be allowed in the fenced in areas of that project between (County Road) 107 all the way up to where it ties back in. That will all be considered a freeway or expressway."

Much of the work done in 2016 was alongside the roadways, and Domm said construction work will be slightly different in 2017, with more on-road work.

"Traffic on 371 will be open the whole time, but one thing next year will be different from this year," Domm said. "A lot of the work this year was off the road. There will be a lot more temporary connections, crossovers that have to happen next year. You're going to see us a lot more in 2017."

Construction work next year will include more work on southbound lanes than done this year, which entails more traffic interaction.

Schmidt projected completion of County Road 16 work in 2017, and opening of new interchanges.

After giving their update, Schmidt and Domm responded to questions from those present.

One man complimented the construction team on their pace and respectfulness, but requested more signage for speed limits. Schmidt said they could put up more signs.

Asked about runoff going from a stormwater pond into Lower Cullen Lake, Schmidt said the water ponds and culverts are designed to slow the flow of water, causing solids and phosphorous to settle out. Schmidt said they are monitored by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency following rains over one and one half inches and have been not only meeting requirements for runoff, but have exceeded the standard removal of solids and phosphorous. This is due to the size of the ponds as well as a weir design inside of drainage that slows water flow.

"That's how the process works in a lot of those locations," Schmidt said. "We hold the water back and let it have more time to infiltrate and get treated before it's discharged."

Schmidt also responded to questions of possible ice damage to erosion control. He said they would be required to do maintenance work to guarantee the proper operation of such erosion control.

Asked if there will be a guardrail between the highway and the Paul Bunyan Trail, Schmidt said there will be one on the corner where the trail and road are closest together north of Nisswa.

Schmidt answered several other questions regarding smaller access roads along the project length. The Pow Wow Point and Olson Point Crossover will be a full intersection. Edna Lake Road will connect to Highway 371 through County Road 29, though it will be gravel until 2017.

Construction is set to begin again in the spring, with the northbound lanes being finished first.