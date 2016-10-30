In the past several years, with help from our charitable gambling, auxiliary and post membership, we have been able to donate more than $46,000 to needy veterans and our local community.

A major focus for the post is to support local Minnesota organizations that provide assistance and counseling to help rehabilitate veterans who have chemical/alcohol dependency, are homeless, jobless or disabled due to mental (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder known as PTSD) or have physical wounds suffered when serving.

These organizations include Eagles Healing Nest in Sauk Centre, the Homeless and Wounded Warriors of MN in Crosslake and the St. Cloud VA Rehabilitation Treatment Program.

In addition, the post has helped finance other veteran activities, including purchasing a new van to transport local veterans to their St. Cloud and Twin Cities VA appointments.

Locally, American Legion Post 500 and Auxiliary provide for scholarships for high school seniors, American Legion baseball, Boys and Girls State, care boxes for deployed Minnesota National guardsmen, Crosslake Community Center, Lakes Area Pregnancy Center, Mid-Minnesota Women's Shelter, Crosslake fire and police departments.

As the American Legion motto states, we were organized to serve "God and Country." In support of that, the Crosslake-Fifty Lakes Post organizes and leads the Memorial Day ceremony each year at Pinewood Cemetery to honor veterans who gave their lives for freedom and all local deceased veterans who sacrificed to allow us to keep our freedom.

When requested by families of deceased veterans, the post provides a military ceremony to honor their service.

Without area communities' support of the post and charitable gambling, none of these programs could be accomplished.