Mayor Tom Lillehei said at the beginning of the meeting that his goal is to "get an alignment and look at where we're going, how we want to move forward and cover some of the issues."

The group talked about communication issues and successes in the past, specifically regarding the ordinance on banners and temporary signs passed last year. Planning commission chair Joe Ayers said he and other commission members successfully met with some city council members to discuss the issue, and it helped him to better understand the expectations and interests of the council.

The group also discussed enforcement for violations of the nuisance ordinance. Council member Diane Williams said this is a big issue for the city.

"There's things that people are living next to that I wouldn't want to live next to. And I feel so bad for them," Williams said, adding that better enforcement would help maintain property values and quality neighborhoods.

The group mentioned possible strategies to deal with the issue, such as having a police force monitor violations or implementing administrative fines for those who violate the ordinance, which is a tool the city of Crosslake recently began using.

Consultant planner Jerry Bohnsack said, regarding ordinance violations and property disputes, "Ninety percent of the time you can handle them by telephone call and/or a visit. And they do get taken care of."

He added that the other 10 percent will likely never be solved no matter what enforcements are in place, but that communication is ultimately the key.

In the end, the group agreed that looking into some sort of administrative fines is a good idea.

Future meetings between the city council and planning and zoning commission will be held every six months, with the goal of preparing for the next comprehensive plan update, which is due in 2020.

The next meeting will take place Monday, April 24, 2017, and will include city council, planning and zoning, the cemetery commission and the parks and recreation committee. Williams suggested Lillehei add public works and public safety to the list as well.

Lillehei said the meeting will focus on strategies for the comprehensive plan update process.