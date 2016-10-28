Current councilman Mark Wessels and Economic Development Authority president Patty Norgaard are vying for mayor. Seeking the two council positions are incumbent Gary Heacox, planning commission member Dave Nevin and public works commission chair Darrell Shannon.

Nevin said he's not a politician but simply a concerned citizen who wants to be a part of encouraging growth in Crosslake, and his attitude could bring balance to the council.

"If you elect me, I'll do the best I can," Nevin said.

Wessels said he promised to make a lot of changes when he was elected to the council four years ago, and he assured voters he has done just that through the planning and zoning commission and increased cooperative agreements with neighboring communities.

"I ran for mayor to try and keep this progress going (and) see if we can figure out more ways to do a better job for less money for you, the taxpayer," Wessels said.

Shannon believes the city council has a responsibility to serve the community and said he has a good grasp of Crosslake's infrastructure. He said he doesn't have all the answers but will work to serve the community.

"I will listen, I will be open-minded and I will try to ... be frugal," Shannon said.

Heacox said he wants to continue the progress made in the last four years. Water quality is an important issue for him that he promised to continue working on.

"We have a lot of improvements that we've made over the last four years, and I want to keep those going, and I want to keep the city running," Heacox said.

Norgaard said serving on various committees has given her a broad community perspective. She said the community needs to work together to ensure a bright future.

"If you want a strong infrastructure, preservation of our environment, keeping taxes in check, effectiveness at the local government, then I am your candidate," Norgaard said.

Following are questions the candidates answered at the forum.

Crosslake just went through the Minnesota Design Team (MDT) exercise. Which ideas, if any, do you support?

Nevin said he likes the idea of an aquarium at the dam, though that would be a big undertaking. He is also interested in more trails through the city with signs marking distances, but said the most important thing right now is having the committees talk about what's important to everyone and how to pay for projects.

Wessels commented on the excitement and energy that came from the design team and mentioned trails as favorite idea. He said the parks and rec commission has been wanting detached trails for awhile. The Loon Center, he said, was also an interesting idea, though it might be hard to get done.

Shannon also said trails are high up on his list, as it seems to be important for many people in the community. He said that idea would be the easiest to implement while making a large impact.

Heacox mentioned Crosslake Community School as important to "energize the youth" in the community. He also said he's serving on the water quality team and is working with the idea of getting some sort of taxi or shuttle in town.

Norgaard thinks the best thing that came out of the MDT's visit was the "renewed energy and spirit" it brought to Crosslake. She said the biggest thing the community seemed to want was to preserve the water quality, so that should be the city's first priority.

Now that Crosslake Communications has been sold, what is your top priority for using the proceeds from the sale?

Wessels said the city first has to get that money in the bank. He estimates the sale will put nearly $6.4 million into the city's pocket, not to mention the $1 million that was sitting in reserve at Crosslake Communications. That money, he said, would have taken 33 years to acquire with the previous setup, where Crosslake Communication was paying the city $280,000 a year.

Shannon said the money should be put into two reserve accounts. One account should hold about $4 million and be used to retire city bonds. The city, he said, should hold the second account for at least two years and then use it for infrastructure projects unanimously approved by the council.

Heacox said the money should go toward the many road and sewer projects the city has to do. Either extending the sewer lines or making smaller sewer plants to service Crosslake, he said, would be good ideas.

Norgaard agreed with Shannon's idea of paying off bonds and holding the rest of the money for two years. She wants the second account to go toward something that has a lasting impression in Crosslake instead of being used on something people will forget about in a few years.

Nevin said he doesn't have a lot of ideas for the money, though he mentioned using it for road projects or keeping taxes stable. But ultimately, he said the money belongs to the people and should be used how the community sees fit.

Should Crosslake's sewer system be expanded?

The candidates all had similar views regarding the city's septic system, including that expansion is too expensive, other alternatives such as sewer districts should be explored, and water quality needs to be a priority.

Is Crosslake's administrative structure sufficient to meet the city's needs?

Heacox said the administration is very good right now and has capable people who should be given more decision-making responsibility so every issue doesn't have to come to the council.

Norgaard, on the other hand, said the city needs to upgrade to a full-time administrator who is present every day, especially with the big upcoming road and sewer projects.

Nevin and Wessels disagreed, both citing cost as a big issue. Nevin said that with today's technology, being physically present isn't necessary, and neither is the cost of a full-time administrator.

Wessels added that a full-time administrator would cost the city $140,000 a year, as opposed to the $13,000 spent so far this year. He said it would be more cost-effective to hire contracted employees for specific projects.

Shannon, however, said the structure should be modified and that one person should take on both the financial planner and administrator roles. He also said a full-time administrator who lives in Crosslake would have the city's best interests in mind, as opposed to someone who's not always there.

Based on your knowledge of the comprehensive plan, what parts of it work well, and what parts would you change?

Norgaard said the plan needs some updates, as it originated in 2002 and was finalized in 2008. She said updates should come in where road and trail projects have been completed, but the plan is still good because the wishes of the community have not changed.

Nevin and Shannon said they did not have enough information to answer the question. Shannon said he would research the plan if elected and come up with ideas.

Wessels said the plan should be updated periodically and that those updates should include more partnerships with the county and neighboring communities to save costs and bring in new ideas.

Heacox has been working on comprehensive plan updates and said it's very outdated, but nothing is going to change drastically.

The Crow Wing County Housing and Redevelopment Authority reports Crosslake will see 233 new households by 2030. How will you address housing needs?

Nevin said the city should give builders an incentive to build houses for different income levels because Crosslake needs more affordable housing.

Wessels thinks the county's numbers are too high and said the housing is market-driven and the city shouldn't get very involved and try to make money off of it.

Shannon said there seems to be a good number of middle-priced homes in Crosslake but that the biggest issue will be creating jobs for all the new residents.

Heacox also said jobs are an issue because Crosslake doesn't have many that pay enough to make house payments. He said the council isn't going to affect housing much but that the city should try to bring in non-polluting industries to help.

Norgaard said the city should focus on getting more rental properties for service industry employees.

What steps can be taken to encourage growth in Crosslake's business community?

Wessels said the council has already made it easier for businesses to come to Crosslake through its changes and simplifications to the zoning ordinance.

Shannon said he doesn't think the council can do much to encourage growth. Rather, it's all about creating more higher paying jobs where people can work all year round so that more young people will stay in Crosslake.

Heacox said selling Crosslake Communications and bringing broadband to town will help service future businesses and help bring in more non-polluting, year-round businesses.

Norgaard said the council needs to seek out the businesses it wants to bring to town and convince them Crosslake is a good location. She said the city should specifically target seasonal residents and try persuading them to expand their businesses to Crosslake.

Nevin said this is a tricky question but that the council and the city as a whole just need to be friendly and willing to help business owners do whatever it takes to stay open in the winter.

As Crosslake encourages commercial development, what can the city council do to maintain Crosslake's small-town, up north feel?

Shannon said the council probably can't because of how much he has seen the city grow in the 40 years he's been coming to Crosslake. But he said the city does have a beautiful downtown and other good things to offer to "brick and mortar" type businesses who might want to come.

Heacox said Crosslake needs nice-looking storefronts to encourage more businesses to come and mentioned Lake Country Crafts and Cones as a good example.

Norgaard said she doesn't think Crosslake will ever have to worry about big box stores coming in, but she agreed with Heacox that storefront appearances are key. There are many things, she said, that businesses can do to give their stores an "up north" feel and also mentioned that putting architectural guidelines in the comprehensive plan might be a good idea.

Nevin said a "small town feel" is ambiguous but that odd-sounding ideas such as barn dances or smaller parks might help bring forth a small-town attitude.

Wessels said the key to encouraging development while also keeping the town small is home-based businesses. But that, he said, means the city needs to expand the fiber for broadband services and work together with Tri-Co Technologies.

What is your best idea for keeping property taxes affordable?

Heacox, Nevin and Wessels said the key is keeping government small. The taxes have gone down recently, Heacox said, though they did go up last year because of the Crosslake Communications sale.

Nevin added that getting more citizens to volunteer and be present on the government without getting paid will promote more pride in the city and keep the government small.

Wessels added that he's proud Crosslake has the second-lowest tax rate in the region.

Norgaard, however, said the size of government has nothing to do with taxes. Rather, she said expanding the tax base is the key and mentioned that implementing Minnesota Design Team ideas will draw more people to Crosslake and increase the tax base.

Shannon said taxes are going to increase no matter what because roads and sewers will always need improvements and it's the city's job to make sure those things get done.

Audience questions

The audience asked the candidates what plans they have for the police and fire departments. Everyone gave similar answers, in that the departments are great assets to the community.

Another audience question asked about promotion and funding for the charter school. All candidates said they support the school and think the city should help it as much as possible.