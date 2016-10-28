Smoke damage temporarily closes Pine River Legion

"One of the bartenders thought that it was kind of smoky and the kitchen was grilling the burgers a little hot," said Post Manager Erica Hopkins. "She went into the back hall to turn on the exhaust fan. That's when she saw the back hall was full of smoke."

The club was evacuated while at least one employee deployed a fire extinguisher at what appeared to be the source of the smoke.

"When we got there, everyone was out of the building," said fire chief Kevin Kleiner. "The bar/kitchen area was basically closed off and not really involved. I think one of the patrons or managers used a couple extinguishers on what he saw. By the time we got there, the doors to the south were both open and smoke was venting out of there. We just basically performed a search above the ceiling for any heat or flame. We found none. We set up positive pressure to rid the hall of smoke. That was about it."

Kleiner said there were two furnaces in the event area of the club and one of them malfunctioned in some way, causing the smoke.

"Mainly it was just smoke damage," Hopkins said. "The main thing we will have to replace is where the fire department took down ceiling tiles to find where the cause was. I'm glad it didn't happen at four in the morning when nobody would be there."

Kleiner agreed that the damage could have been far worse if the incident had happened in an empty building. As it was, the building was closed Friday, Oct. 21, to fix the smoke damage and assess any other damage.

"Friday night, they were there from 5 or 6 o'clock until 11 or later," Hopkins said. "Then they cleaned the bar and kitchen and closed off the back hall so we could reopen for the weekend. They did a great job. Everyone who came in said, 'It smells so good in here.' Nobody wanted it to happen but in a way it was a good thing because the carpets are all nice and clean and everything."

As of Monday, Oct. 24, the event hall was still closed until an insurance agent inspects the damage.