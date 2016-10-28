Police Blotter - Oct. 27, 2016

CRASHES: Report on Oct. 21 at 7:08 p.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 1 and Kego Lake Road.

Report on Oct. 21 at 8:59 p.m. of a personal injury crash on State Highway 6 in Emily.

THEFT: Report on Oct. 19 at 1:48 p.m. of a theft on Northview Harbor Drive in Pequot Lakes.

Breezy Point Police Department

CRASHES: Report on Oct. 18 at 4:37 p.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 4 in Pequot Lakes.

Report on Oct. 20 at 6 p.m. of a property damage crash on Wallins South Shore Drive.

Report on Oct. 21 at 7:19 p.m. of a property damage crash on Fawn Lake Road.

TRAFFIC ARRESTS: Report on Oct. 17 at 11:36 p.m. of a driver arrested for DWI on Nelson Road and Wild Acres Road in Pequot Lakes.

Report on Oct. 18 at 5:22 p.m. of a vehicle stopped for inoperable brake light and loud muffler on Thrane Drive. Driver was uncooperative and was subsequently arrested for obstructing legal process, driving after suspension, no driver's license in possession, and no proof of insurance.

Pequot Lakes Police Department

CRASH: Report on Oct. 22 at 4:30 p.m. of a property damage crash on Old Highway 371 and County Road 16 in Jenkins.

Report on Oct. 22 at 8:03 p.m. of a property damage car/deer crash on County Road 168 and Mayo Lake Lane.

THEFT: Report on Oct. 19 at 9:35 a.m. of a possible theft on Olson Street.

Nisswa Police Department

THEFT: Report on Oct. 21 at 2:41 p.m. of a theft on Nokomis Avenue.

Cass County Sheriff's Department

CRIMINAL SEXUAL CONDUCT: Report on Oct. 20 at 10:33 a.m. of criminal sexual conduct on Jefferson Avenue in Pine River.

FIRES: Report on Oct. 19 at 11:55 a.m. of a fire on Birch Bay Drive in Nisswa.

Report on Oct. 21 at 7:08 p.m. of a fire on Partridge Lane in Hackensack.