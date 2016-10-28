The Initiative Foundation's $10,000 is grant money to the city of Fifty Lakes for the GoNorth project, as Fifty Lakes is the fiscal unit for the program.

Council member Greg Buchite told the council of a letter to withdraw the petition for the paving of West Fox Lake Road. The council discussed ownership issues at the end of the road and ultimately agreed to have City Clerk Karen Stern complete an ownership and encumbrance report for the properties on West Fox Lake Road.

Council member Don Reierson abstained from voting, but the rest of the council voted to accept the petition withdrawal for the paving project.

In other business Oct. 11, the council:

• Heard the Department of Natural Resources proposal regarding guest cottages and quarters, with the recommendation from the planning and zoning commission to consider asking the DNR to allow the structures to be on smaller, single lots. The council agreed to reduce the minimum size requirements for single lots, consistent with Minnesota Shoreland Rules requirements.

• Hired Braun Intertec to perform soil boring tests and make recommendations for repairs on Peninsula Road for $4,556.

• Contracted with Crow Wing County to complete the spray and patching chip seal for the first mile of Kego Lake Road, at an estimated cost of $30,000.

• Agreed to have Mayor Tim Anick research a contractor to assess the HVAC system at the liquor store.

• Accepted the resignation of Deb Marty, bartender at the liquor store.

• Agreed to donate $300 to the Initiative Foundation.

• Heard the new playground equipment has arrived. Buchite will get quotes for a five-foot high fence to place around the equipment for safety.

• Approved the Dec. 3 holiday craft sale to be set up in the council chambers, allowing all crafters to be under one roof.

• Scheduled a special budget meeting for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, to review and finalize the employee handbook.