Fifty Lakes: Candidates answer audience questions

With current Mayor Tim Anick running uncontested, there are three council positions open. Appointed incumbent Don Reierson is facing Mark Bradley for one two-year council seat. Incumbent Jay Weinmann, Vern O'Bryan and Linda Steffens are vying for two four-year council seats.

Two-year seat

Reierson, who was appointed to fill a vacancy in July, said his goals for the city are "pretty simple."

"I want to continue to keep Fifty Lakes the quiet, peaceful, friendly community that it's always been and protect our lakes for future generations," he said.

Along with being a retired architect of 40 years, Reierson cited his six years on the planning and zoning commission as qualifications for the position. He also mentioned the work he's done updating city ordinances while on the council.

Bradley admitted he doesn't have the council or planning and zoning experience Reierson does, but he believes everyone has a civil duty to serve the city, which is why he's running. Bradley said he has a background with roads and gravel, which could be useful knowledge to the council, and he has been a part of the Fifty Lakes Fire Department for 20 years. Ultimately, he believes he can bring "fresh ideas" to the council.

"I'd like to keep this small village, but at the same time, yes, there are some restrictions that need to be kept in place to protect our waters," Bradley said. "Maybe somebody needs some fresh ideas on how to fix something. I don't have all the answers, but I'm willing to listen."

Audience members asked for the candidates' views regarding roads, aquatic invasive species and the liquor store. One specific question was whether they would be willing to raise taxes to help fight aquatic invasive species, as beginning to work on the issue early could be beneficial if a major problem comes up down the road.

Reierson first mentioned that the Fifty Lakes Property Owners Association already works with the Whitefish Area Property Owners Association to take water samples and get them lab tested for invasive species and water quality, which is a good way residents can help with the issue.

"We can raise taxes, I'm not against that, but this is a volunteer thing," Reierson said. "You can join that organization and make a contribution."

Bradley said he wishes the city could find a way to filter the water that's coming from infected lakes located around the Fifty Lakes waters in the watershed.

"If somebody has a way of stopping it, I'd be all for it," Bradley said. "Yes, I would be open to spending city funds and trying to stop it."

Four-year seats

O'Bryan expressed his gratitude to Fifty Lakes for being a welcoming community, as he has not lived there permanently for many years.

"I just want to give back to the community what they've given to me," he said. "A lot of love and care."

With degrees in marketing management and retail sales, O'Bryan believes his problem solving skills and experience working with the public can benefit the city.

Weinmann has been involved with the city for the past six years as a part of the planning and zoning commission and the city council. He said he has worked to update ordinances and protect the lakes to keep property values up. If re-elected he wants to keep "focusing on our city, on what's good for the city, what's good for the citizens and abide by state statutory requirements" while also looking for ways to save money.

Steffens comes with 30 years of retail accounting management as a certified public accountant and said her strengths are problem solving, project management and contract negotiation. Though she hasn't been a permanent resident long, Steffens is focused on the citizens of Fifty Lakes and improving the quality of life for them.

"I think I can bring some fresh ideas to the city, and I'm really interested to know what all the citizens are interested in and what's important," she said. "I don't know a lot of the history, and maybe that's a good thing and would help us move forward."

In regard to raising taxes to combat aquatic invasive species, Steffens said beginning work early is the key to solving the problem.

"If you start working early enough where you can build it up over time, it's less of an impact than when you wait until you have a problem," she said. "I agree ... that we should jump on that and get that going."

Weinmann noted the work the city has done to fight invasive species while partnering with the Department of Natural Resources. He said he wants to keep that partnership going but also thinks "anything should be on the table" with this issue.

O'Bryan said he did not have strong feelings on the subject but agreed with Weinmann and Steffens, saying, "We should get something going, at least set some parameters for taking care of that."

Mayor

Though Anick is running uncontested, he spoke at the forum and told the audience why he is looking forward to another term as Fifty Lakes mayor.

"The reason I want to continue in the mayor's position in Fifty Lakes is that I've started a lot of new things the last couple years," he said, "and I'd like to finish up what we've started."