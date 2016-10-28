Pine River Chamber of Commerce introduces new website

Chamber Executive Director John Wetrosky said he is now able to maintain and manage the website from the chamber office. He welcomes all Pine River area organizations to furnish their special event notifications to the chamber and he will place them on the calendar.

Chamber member businesses are listed on the site, and their individual websites are linked along with email addresses and their other pertinent business information.

The updated website cost was paid by the Wine & Spirits fundraiser held last spring.

The new Pine River Chamber of Commerce website can be found at: pinerivermn.com. All chamber member businesses are listed as a benefit of their membership in the chamber.

For membership information, call the chamber at 218-587-4000.