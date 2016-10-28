Cass County: Voting, absentee ballot information shared

For information, applications, in-person absentee voting, a complete list of Cass County absentee ballot locations, polling locations and polling place hours of operation, contact the Cass County Auditor-Treasurer's Office at 218-547-7260, or visit www.co.cass.mn.us and click on the "Elections/Voting" link.

Normal courthouse business hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. The Cass County Courthouse is located at 303 Minnesota Ave. W., Walker.

Absentee ballots require a "witness." A witness may be any registered voter of Minnesota, including a spouse or relative; a notary public; or any person having authority to administer an oath. The witness must include a complete street address and sign the voter's absentee ballot envelope for the ballot to be accepted.

All absentee ballot locations will have extended hours for absentee voting from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, and until 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7. Assistive voting equipment is available at all in-person absentee voting locations.

Voters in mail ballot precincts not currently registered to vote may register and apply to vote by absentee ballot, or in-person on election day no later than 8 p.m. Nov. 8. New voters can determine their precinct and method of voting by visiting mnvotes.org or the Cass County website "Election/Voting" link.

Voters in mail ballot precincts are also reminded to return their ballots no later than 8 p.m. election day, Nov. 8. Ballots received after that deadline will not be counted. Mail ballot voters are encouraged not to wait until the last day to return their ballot to help insure their ballot is properly completed and witnessed in order to be legally accepted.