The short segment of County Road 11 just east of Gravdahl Drive has been closed and detoured since May 21 as part of the Highway 371 four-lane expansion project. The closure and detour enabled crews to safely conduct the large amount of earthwork needed as part of the new roadway, and to begin work on the future Highway 371/County Road 11 interchange.

The new interchange will provide quick and easy access to Pequot Lakes beginning in 2017.

Also, after County Road 11 opens, Derksen Road will permanently close just east of Morehouse Drive, the temporary traffic signal at Highway 371/Derksen Road intersection will be removed, and Royce Street will open permanently.