"The focus of the day with the students will be awareness, knowledge and some outdoor skills that will lead to being a better informed steward of the outdoors," said Mike Kurre, mentoring program coordinator with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Students will get to learn about nature and whitetails, with topics including deer habitat, shooting skills at a special air rifle and archery range, and finding out about how predators and prey fit into nature's puzzle, with an interactive skills game.

Jan Welsh from the DNR's Project Wild, and Bill Faber, a natural resources instructor from Central Lakes College, and others including members of the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association (MDHA) will lead the charge on the day's activities.

In addition, the students will have the opportunity to participate in the Governor's Deer Hunting Opener Expo at Breezy Point Resort for free from 4-6:30 p.m., with additional educational and fun activities and a forest full of vendors. The first 200 Expo guests will receive a free commemorative event cap."

Project Wild is an interdisciplinary conservation and environmental education program emphasizing wildlife, meant for educators of kindergarten through 12th grade. The program capitalizes on the natural interest that children and adults have in wildlife by providing hands-on activities. More information is available at www.mndnr.gov/projectwild.