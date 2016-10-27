Community invited to free family-friendly Fall Festival at CLC
Community members are invited to a free, family-friendly Fall Festival from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Central Lakes College Brainerd campus. Enter through the main entrance facing College Drive.
There will be activities, crafts, cookie decorating and a photo booth, as well as treats like hot cider, hot chocolate, popcorn and door prizes.
Caricatures and face painting will be available at a small fee as part of a fundraiser. Holiday cards and personalized calendars will be available for purchase.
The event is sponsored by CLC's Right Brain Media Club. For more information, call 218-855-8157.