Curtis and Loretta to perform Nov. 3 in Crosslake

Curtis Teague and Loretta Simonet are known for their vocal harmonies and their skill on several stringed instruments, including folk, harp, mandocello, guitars and clawhammer banjo.

"When There's Good to Be Done" presents story-songs of courage, resilience, kindness and determination inspired from stories of real-life people (mostly Minnesotans) who have overcome seemingly insurmountable challenges in their lives and come out stronger for the journey.

This free Legacy Program is funded in part or in whole with money from the vote of the people of Minnesota on Nov. 4, 2008, which dedicated funding to preserve Minnesota's arts and cultural heritage.

For the complete schedule of Legacy funded events at Kitchigami Libraries, visit www.krls.org and click on "Legacy Events."