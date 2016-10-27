"We encourage all citizens interested in this trail proposal to submit written comments no later than Nov. 17, 2016, at 5 p.m.," said Land Services director Mark Liedl. "All comments received will be responded to in writing and presented to the county board prior to their decision on the proposal."

The proposed trail designation application and trail suitability analysis can be accessed by clicking the "Crow Wing County Listens" link on Crow Wing County's website, www.crowwing.us. Copies of the proposed trail designation and criteria evaluation are available from the Land Services Department at 322 Laurel St. in Brainerd from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or by calling 218-824-1010.

Written comments may be:

• Emailed to landservices@crowwing.us (include "Emily to Blind Lake Trail" in the subject line).

• Mailed to Crow Wing County Land Services Department, Attn: Emily to Blind Lake Trail, Land Services Building, 322 Laurel St., Suite #15, Brainerd, MN 56401.

• Faxed to 218-824-1126.