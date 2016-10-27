Kinship Lunch Buddies program kicks off at Eagle View

The first meeting focused on getting acquainted and feeling safe, and included a show-and-tell of the mentors' five favorite things. One pair realized they both have pets named Pumpkin. Another shares a love of bingo. A third was thrilled that his mentor was into karate.

The Kinship Lunch Buddies program will continue through April at both the Pequot Lakes elementary and middle school levels. New buddies will be added as the school year progresses, as there has been a good volunteer response for the program.

Embree said members of the Breezy Point North Stars hockey team are also signing up as Lunch Buddies.

Embree said after the mentors check in through the school office, they arrive at the classrooms to pick up their students. In one situation the student was hesitant to miss recess.

"We're going to do a game with chocolate," the mentor said, and in a split second the boy responded, "OK. I'm in!"

The chocolate game was a candy-gram with positive statements about mentoring punctuated with actual candy bars. The concluding sentence from the exercise was, "Having a mentor is worth 100 Grand!"

Indeed, a mentor is an adult friend, positive role model and nurturer of possibilities.

Business sponsors include Mid-Minnesota Federal Credit Union, First National Bank North, 102.7 the Word and 104.3 the Pulse radio, and Latte Da Coffee & Gifts.

For more information, contact Katie Embree at lakes@kinshippartners.org or 218-454-8016.