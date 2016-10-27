Local organization fights suicide, saves hearts

Raph and her family went through a life-changing tragedy when her nephew, Shane Heyn, took his own life. But through the organization Saving Hearts, Raph has used that experience to help change the lives of others.

"It was a dream of my daughter's after my nephew killed himself to raise money and raise awareness for suicide prevention," she said. "We just wanted to band together to save the hearts of those people that believe life isn't worth living anymore."

And that's just what Raph and her family have done.

In 2014, she and her husband, children, daughter-in-law, nephew and two close family friends founded Saving Hearts, an organization that raises money for the Crisis Line and Referral Service in Brainerd.

The Crisis Line is a 24-hour community lifeline covering Crow Wing, Cass, Aitkin, Morrison, Todd and Wadena counties. It also works to educate the community about suicide prevention and how to deal with it after the fact.

Raph's goal for Saving Hearts is to raise as much money as possible for the Crisis Line so those thinking about suicide can learn about other available options.

Last year, the organization held its second annual run/walk for suicide prevention and raised $5,500 to donate to the Crisis Line. The year before, Raph said they donated $2,400 to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

With the third run/walk event coming up Saturday, Oct. 29, in Crosby, Saving Hearts has raised $3,900 so far, but Raph is confident those numbers will continue to grow and surpass last year's amount. But not matter how much money Raph and her team raise, the Crisis Line is grateful for the support, as collaboration with the community is one of its main goals.

"They are just a wonderful group of individuals who have a passion for saving lives and helping those who are survivors of suicide heal," Crisis Line executive director Mary Marana said. "It's been a wonderful experience."

Collaboration is an intrical part of Saving Hearts as well, as Raph has received help and support from many others who have experienced suicide in their lives, especially mothers who have had children take their own lives.

"I couldn't do it without ... this team of ladies," she said. "We were virtual strangers, and now I could never do it without them because we grow so much every year."

Because so many people have reached out to help Raph and her family with their efforts, the goals of Saving Hearts evolved.

"I think it took on a new phase ... as bonding together with these people whose hearts are so broken," Raph said. "It's like a healing for all of us."

Along with suicide prevention and healing for those affected, Raph said Saving Hearts also works to "stop the stigma" that surrounds mental illnesses such as depression.

"It's very real," she said. "It's like any other disease that someone has."

Though suicide is often related to mental illnesses, the story for Raph's family is different, as her nephew's tragedy was unforeseen. She described Heyn as "one of the strongest men in our family."

"It was horrible," Raph said. "He was such a big part of our lives. He loved being with us. Emily was his home away from home."

But Heyn's legacy lives on through his family's organization - even in the name.

"We came up with 'Saving Hearts' because we wanted to do something with 'S.H.' for Shane Heyn," Raph said.

While keeping her nephew's spirit alive is a big part of Saving Hearts for Raph and her family, she also said the healing she has seen is perhaps the best part.

"To see these other families come out and share their stories, and to band together," she said. "If we can just touch one life, that's huge."

Saving Hearts is certainly willing to lend a ear to anyone thinking of ending their life, but Raph stressed that the Crisis Line is ultimately the best resource.

Registration for Saving Hearts' 5K and 1-mile run/walk will be open until Saturday. A silent auction is a new feature this year, and items are still needed. For more information or to volunteer at the event, contact Raph at 218-838-6109 or at SavingHearts12@outlook.com.