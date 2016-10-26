Maple Hill Church to host Deer Hunter's Dinner Nov. 5

The freewill offering from the dinner will be used for various ongoing church projects.

Everyone is invited, including non-hunters.

Maple Hill Lutheran Church is located at 3986 44th St. S.W. It is four miles west of Pine River on County Road 2, then five miles south on County Road 26; or south of Pine River on County Road 1, west on County Road 28 three miles, then north one mile on County Road 26.