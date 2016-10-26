Nisswa: Road assessment policy again dominates discussion

The council voted 3-2 last month to adopt a policy to assess residents up to 30 percent of the cost to improve their road, with all city taxpayers paying the remaining 70 percent. Council members Fred Heidmann and Gary Johnson voted against the policy.

Around 20 people who live on Edna Lake Road attended the Oct. 19 council meeting to share their frustration at likely being the first residents to pay under the new road assessment policy. Last month, with Heidmann opposed, the council agreed to pay up to $4,200 to have a feasibility study done for Edna Lake Road reconstruction after the Highway 371 project is complete. The study will identify an estimated cost, and whether the project is necessary, feasible and cost effective.

Roger Landers, a 30-year Edna Lake Road resident, addressed the council.

"We're talking about a financial impact for a lot of people in the city of Nisswa," he said of improving his road under an assessment policy. "We feel that we should be having a town hall meeting or public hearing about road assessments before we start taking action on such an issue. We feel that we're going to be the guinea pigs. About 50 people live on Edna Lake Road. We feel like we haven't been told enough about how this is going to work."

Heidmann asked why the council approved a feasibility study when no residents petitioned to have the road improved and the council didn't vote to improve the road, which would require four of the five members voting in favor.

It was explained that if the council decides to proceed with Edna Lake Road improvements after seeing information from the feasibility study, then a four-fifths vote of the council would be required.

Council member Ross Krautkremer said the city was looking at improving Edna Lake Road before adopting the assessment policy, noting the street is second on a list of roads identified for improvements.

"The $4,200 won't be charged against residents unless the project goes through. The city will continue to redo roads. Even though you're first under the assessment, from here on out the process will be this," Krautkremer said.

"Please remember, 70 percent of the cost will come out of the levy," he said. "We're not just picking on Edna. All roads will be assessed."

Landers said there needs to be better communication between the city council and community. A former council member, he said during his years on the council they made sure to put enough money in the budget with a goal to pave a road a year.

He said all road improvements should continue to be paid from the regular tax levy, as has always been done. He asked if the council has really studied road assessments and how else to fund road improvements.

"The thing to do is increase the levy and do roads a piece at a time. Tighten the budget to get money to repave roads," said, asking the council to consider rescinding its decision to have a feasibility study done on Edna Lake Road until the council holds public meetings to talk about road assessments.

Council member Don Jacobson said one thing government does well is to kick the can down the road. The council could rescind the road assessment policy, but several years from now there would be repercussions, he said.

He said the council currently budgets $300,000 a year for streets, and three-quarters of that pays for past improvement projects and Highway 371 related projects.

"That leaves very little money per year to do roads," he said, noting increasing the tax levy to fund roads wouldn't make people happy.

Planning now for the long haul will allow the council to do things better, he said. Assessments aren't popular, but a lot of cities assess residents for road projects, he said.

"It's a reasonable process, and I don't think we should rescind what we've done," he said.

Mayor Harold Kraus said in addition to paying around $240,000 per year on bonded road projects, the city normally spends $45,000-$55,000 per year for road maintenance. The primary purpose for road assessments is to have a plan for the future, he said, noting each road project is an entity onto itself and the assessment percentage would be determined per project.

"Right now, without a feasibility study, we can't tell what the assessment is going to be or if there is an assessment. You have to have a plan to move ahead at this," Kraus said.

Landers asked: "Why has $300,000 been such a magical and stable number? We should be increasing street budget money so we can repave more streets. If we're stuck at $300,000, I can see how we can't repave streets."

Heidmann said the council didn't need to rescind the assessment policy forever, but at least until all options for funding road improvements could be discussed with the public.

Jacobson said the council should keep the assessments policy and if people have other ideas they should let the council know.