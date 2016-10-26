The chef competition will have area chefs using a variety of common food items found in deer camp, secret ingredients and, of course, venison. The chefs will share the same pantry for the miscellaneous items but are encouraged to bring in up to five of their own stocks, bases or seasonings.

"They will have a half hour to set their mise en place (station in order) and 90 minutes to prepare their one-pot culinary creation for five judges," said Thomas Johnson, executive chef at Breezy Point Resort. "Judges will be scoring on taste, presentation, originality and appropriate usage of the main ingredient, venison."

The Bad Axe competition encompasses outdoor and wildlife trivia, Breezy Point, Pequot Lakes and Brainerd area trivia and shooting skills.

Other events include a variety of deer hunting-related booths and activities, as well as a chance to see a white-tailed deer butchering demonstration by professional butcher Bill Hesselgrave. There will be an air rifle range, a laser rifle range, an archery range and area vendors. The first 200 Expo guests will receive a free commemorative event cap.

At 5 p.m., visitors, citizens and guests are invited to wear their blaze orange and gather in front of the resort to take part in a Sea of Blaze Orange photo with fellow outdoor enthusiasts. Participants can take selfies with their blaze orange and share them on social media, including the hashtags #DeerCampMN and #MNDeerOpener.

Attendees can view the DNR and Turn-In-Poachers traveling Wall of Shame, an exhibit of impressive, yet illegally taken, animals. The DNR will also have a replica of the world record eight-point whitetail antlers on-site that came from an illegally harvested deer in Goodhue County in 2009.

The event is being hosted by Gov. Mark Dayton and is a partnership among the DNR, Minnesota Deer Hunters Association (MDHA), Explore Minnesota Tourism and the Brainerd and Pequot Lakes area chambers of commerce to promote hunting and tourism.

For more information, visit www.mngovernorsdeeropener.com. The last day to order dinner tickets is Friday, Oct. 28. A very limited number of tickets may be available at the door.

-----

Event schedule

All events will be held at Breezy Point Resort unless otherwise noted.

Thursday, Nov. 3

Noon-3 p.m.: Youth Outdoor Expo for Pequot Lakes students.

4-6:30 p.m.: Outdoor Expo at Breezy Point Resort featuring demonstrations by various vendors.

4:30-6 p.m.: Mystery Box Chef Cook Off.

5 p.m.: Blaze orange photo lakeside by Dockside.

5 p.m.: Bad Axe Award Competition. Register at the DNR booth to test skills at air rifle shooting, identifying various scat, tracks and hides, hometown trivia and more.

4:30 p.m.: Welcome to Camp banquet social begins.

6:30 p.m.: Welcome to Camp dinner and program ($35 per person) featuring a gourmet venison dinner, a chance to participate in raffles and auctions, and a live performance of "Twas the Night Before Deer Camp" by the Greater Lakes Area Performing Arts.

Friday, Nov. 4

5 a.m.-noon: Live radio broadcasting at Breezy Point Resort.

Noon: Media representatives and dignitaries have free time to check out the Pequot Lakes and Breezy Point area or their host camp to do some scouting.

Saturday, Nov. 5

Half hour before sunrise: Hunting season opener.