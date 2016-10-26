Mobile machine brings advanced manufacturing to students

1. A block of material is clamped in the machine vice.

2. Tool creates a flat, smooth surface that will become the top surface of the finished part.

3. Tool takes multiple tiny cuts along the edges of the part, chipping away at the material very quickly.

The chipping motion allows the tool to move very rapidly, which is important since the cutting function creates heat, which can damage the machine, the tooling and the final part. This high-speed cutting technique reduces this problem by carrying away the heat in the tiny chips.

4. Machine creates small internal arcs (round bits) by taking multiple passes with the cutter.

5. Hole is produced as a descending spiral. This eliminates the need for a drilling operation and produces a smooth accurately sized hole. Less tools and handling of the part are needed.

6. Tool removes the sharp edge around the top surface. A special cutter is able to produce the same surface finish on the bottom edge even before the bottom surface is created.

7. Final tool cuts the part away from the stock material leaving only a razor thin web. Then, the part is removed by hand by breaking the web and then the machine begins again.

Key skills for advanced manufacturing

• Mechanical aptitude

• Math skills

• Computer skills

• Attention to detail

• Problem solving

• Critical thinking

• Teamwork

• Communication

Last week, Pequot Lakes High School students had an opportunity to experience the sophistication and thrill of the manufacturing process - right in their classroom.

A unique piece of equipment was brought in to show students how to design and think through the process of making one simple part.

The mobile HAAS Office Mill showcased the latest in CNC machining - Computer Numeric Controlled capabilities. CNC machining is the use of computers to control machine tools, such as lathes, mills, routers and grinders, to cut metals and steel to create small parts.

Precision milled components are used to make many of the products we use every day in industries such as medical, aircraft, computing, printing, agricultural and industrial equipment and recreational vehicles.

Operating a CNC machine is similar to playing computer game. It takes a lot of creative problem solving to determine how to make a part the most efficient way. Careers like these in advanced manufacturing rely on creativity, critical thinking and teamwork too.

Betty Street, Tim Walker and Mike Schmidt from Pequot Tool & Manufacturing in Jenkins led the discussion with Nate Novak and Brian Alt's industrial arts classes at Pequot Lakes High School. Pequot Tool produces complex, precision machined and fabricated components and assemblies that are shipped all around the globe. Examples of items made from Pequot Tool designed parts include Boeing aircraft, hunting and sporting rifles, and gift registry kiosks and credit card scanner brackets at retail checkout counters.

Central Lakes College instructors Dan Davidson and Robby Lange were also available to the students for questions.

After the demonstration, students were able to examine a wide variety of parts that have been milled by a CNC machine.

The Office Mill from HAAS isn't just a student demonstration tool. It was designed for high-volume production and rapid prototyping of small, high precision 2D or 3D parts. Though the HAAS houses 20 tools, its compact size brings performance and reliability to manufacturers that are unable to house a standard machine in their facilities.

Thanks to the unit's size - it can fit through a 36-inche door and is light enough for most freight elevators - the HAAS Mill is ideal for student exposure and advanced manufacturing career exploration. The machine, along with its transporting trailer, were purchased with support from members of the Lakes Area Manufacturers Alliance, advisory board members of Central Lakes Machine Tool Technology Program and Central Lakes College. The unit is kept at the Machine Tool Technology classroom at CLC in Staples and is available to visit local schools and career exploration events.

Pequot Tool & Manufacturing, like many local manufacturers, is eager to inspire more students to explore advanced manufacturing careers. CNC Machining positions are in high demand and offer a generous wage. Post-secondary training provides everything from certificates and degrees, to on-the-job training and even apprenticeships. Central Lakes College's training programs, for example, boast a 95-100 percent job placement rate.