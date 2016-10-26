Council member John Terwilliger cast the dissenting vote.

A group of Lake Shore residents opposed to stocking muskies in Gull Lake spoke at the July and September council meetings, and last month asked the council to rescind its June vote. That split vote in June had mayor John Poston and council members Krista Knudsen and Earl North supporting the DNR proposal, and council members Terwilliger and Doug Miller opposed.

Last month, the council indicated it couldn't vote because the issue wasn't on the agenda. So the group had its request on Monday night's agenda.

North made the motion to deny the request to rescind the resolution the council passed June 27.

"I find no compelling reason in the review of the minutes of the previous three meetings and the 3 ½ hours of related public discussions that should cause the city council to rescind the resolution to continue a working relationship with the Minnesota DNR and its stewardship of the public waters within the city of Lake Shore," North read from a prepared statement.

"The public record shows that the item was properly noted on the June 27 meeting agenda, the public notice provided as required by city bylaws and that it was then properly heard at that meeting," North said, reiterating that the council vote was to support the city's working relationship with the DNR.

Those against muskie stocking said the didn't know the issue was on the June agenda, so they didn't attend that meeting to voice their opposition. The council's July meeting fell on the same day as the Gull Chain of Lakes Gala, so some didn't attend that month's council meeting as well.

Council member John Terwilliger read a letter from Marc Bacigalupi, Brainerd Area Fisheries supervisor, who was in the audience, that said: "On Friday afternoon, Oct. 7, fingerling muskies were stocked in Gull Lake, implementing the decision announced by the DNR in July, following an extensive two-year public process, including notification of the lack of need determination for an EAW (environmental assessment worksheet). ... I acknowledge the ongoing concern from some stakeholders about the Gull muskie initiative. DNR is committed to its responsibility to manage precious natural resources, such as Gull Chain, for the long-term public interests, incorporating sound science and social considerations."

When audience members asked where the stocking occurred, Bacigalupi said four locations on two occasions: the road right-of-way access in Lake Shore, near Ernie's on Gull, Steamboat Bay and the Hole in the Day public access.

When asked if the council would take public comment, mayor John Poston said: "We have heard from the public. We have had almost four hours of public forum. We have had hours and hours outside of the meeting."

He said the group asked the council to consider rescinding its June decision to support the muskie stocking resolution, and the council would not go through the whole process again to hear from the public.

"This was not a public forum this evening," he said. "We were asked during the last meeting to have this vote tonight, and that's what we're doing."

More than half of the crowd left after the vote, and verbal disruptions from some remaining people prompted Poston to pound his gavel to restore order.

"We have done our due diligence. We have made our decision," Poston said.

During the public forum portion of the meeting, five people spoke to the issue.

In other business Monday, the council:

• Learned police had 116 calls from Sept. 26-Oct. 23, including 64 traffic-related incidents and 52 miscellaneous calls. Traffic incidents included 50 warnings, five citations and two DWI arrests. Miscellaneous calls included 10 residential/business alarms, three theft complaints, two suspicious activity, two threat complaints, one assault complaint, one damage to property. Lake Shore police assisted other agencies four times.

• Learned the city is still working on the city hall assessment, as well as still looking at heating system and radon issues at city hall.

• Certified delinquent sewer accounts to the tax roll.

• Agreed to meet at 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, to canvass election results.

• Agreed to change the December city council meeting date from Monday, Dec. 26, to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, the same day as the city's truth in taxation meeting to hear public comments before adopting the 2017 tax levy and budget. A holiday gathering with the public will take place at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 19.

• Appointed Ray Rasinski to the Wastewater/Road Committee as an alternate.

• Learned the city issued nine land use permits in September for a total valuation of $968,100. The city has issued 61 permits so far this year for a total valuation of $1,962,200.

• Adopted a resolution approving a County State Aid Highway 77 right-of-way plat for the road improvements and trail construction.