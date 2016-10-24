The informational open house will be held Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Cole Memorial Building, 4285 Tower Square, Pequot Lakes. A presentation will begin at 6 p.m.

Those attending the open house will hear and view the latest project information including an update on work completed and future plans. Attendees will learn about the project’s construction schedule and traffic plans, view the latest project design and layout, take home project information and have questions answered by Minnesota Department of Transportation and contractor staff working on the project.

To request an ASL or foreign language interpreter, call 651-366-4720. To request other reasonable accommodations, call 651-366-4718; the Minnesota Relay service toll-free at 1-800-627-3529 (TTY, Voice or ASCII) or 711, or email your request to adarequest.dot@state.mn.us.

For more information on the Highway 371 four-lane expansion through Nisswa, Pequot Lakes and Jenkins, or to sign up to have project email updates sent directly to your inbox, visit www.mndot.gov/d3/hwy371/

For real-time travel information anywhere in Minnesota visit www.511mn.org or dial 5-1-1.