    Vehicle strikes pedestrian

    By Forum News Service Today at 10:09 a.m.
    A 62-year-old pedestrian was injured when he was struck by an SUV Friday on Highway 6 in Crow Wing County. Pineandlakes.com Illustration

    A 62-year-old pedestrian was injured when he was struck by an SUV Friday on Highway 6 in Crow Wing County.

    Richard Koller, Albertville, was crossing the highway about 9 p.m. when he was struck by a Chevrolet Equinox driven by Lorrie Anderson, 50, Crosslake. The crash was near Oak Street. Anderson was driving south on the highway at about 20 mph, the Minnesota State Patrol reported.

    Koller was transported to Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby for non-life-threatening injuries. Anderson, who was wearing a seat belt, was not reported injured.

