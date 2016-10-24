Hope for the Holidays grief presentation coming Nov. 3

By long tradition, the holiday season is the best of times. But when a loved one is missing from these traditions it can be the worst of times, casting a harsh spotlight on pain and loss. The flood of memories triggered by the season's familiar sights, sounds and smells can create an overwhelming yearning for the return of the absent loved one.

The pressure to balance personal grief with the expectations of "joyful" social obligation is a common experience.

The Hope for the Holidays presentation, facilitated by professionals, will provide an opportunity for honest dialogue and tools for coping with the upcoming weeks.

For more information about grief support and to register for Hope for the Holidays, call 218-828-7442.