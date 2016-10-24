Pequot Lakes Library: Curtis and Loretta to entertain Nov. 2

The duo is known for vocal harmonies and skill on several stringed instruments. Titled "When There's Good To Be Done," the program presents story-songs of courage, resilience, kindness and determination inspired from stories of real-life people who have overcome seemingly insurmountable challenges and come out stronger for the journey.

This free Legacy Program is funded in part or in whole with money from the vote of the people of Minnesota on Nov. 4, 2008, which dedicated funding to preserve Minnesota's art and cultural heritage.

Medicare open enrollment

Medicare open enrollment will be from 9:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 26 and Nov. 9.

Reasons to contact LinkAge Line for assistance with comparing Medicare prescription drug plans for 2016 include: new plans may be available; some existing plans may not be available; plan premiums may change; plan formularies may change; you may qualify for extra help with prescription drug costs.

To schedule an appointment with a Senior LinkAge Line specialist, call 1-800-333-2433.

Notes about this and that

• As always, thanks to each one of our volunteers. You're the cream in our coffee!

• Special thanks to the Pelican Lakes Conservation Club for its very generous donation to our Kids' Summer Reading Program. This program is a critical part of the programming we offer the community and PLCC's generosity is greatly appreciated.

• Our "Free Table of Books" is back in motion in the Cozy Corner Book Shop. Come check it out. There are always some nice surprises.

Dates to note

• Wednesdays, Oct. 26 and Nov. 9, 9:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m., at the

Library: Medicare open enrollment. Call for appointment (see above).

• Wednesday, Nov. 2, 11 a.m.: Legacy program, Curtis and Loretta (see above) at the library.

• Thursday, Nov. 3, 10:30 a.m.: First Thursday Book Club meeting at the library. Book is reader's choice. Each member reads a book he or she has enjoyed and reports on it to stir the interest of other members. The book club is open to anyone interested. There's no need to call ahead.