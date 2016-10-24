Saving Hearts was founded in 2014 by the Raph family in memory of their loved one, Shane Heyn. The organization's mission is suicide prevention, and the goal is to make the community aware of the resources available for anyone struggling with any form of depression or mental illness and to never lose hope.

The third annual Suicide Prevention Run/Walk event will be held Saturday, Oct. 29, at Cuyuna Range Elementary School in Crosby. Registration is from 9-9:45 a.m., with the 5K and 1-mile runs beginning at 10 a.m. Visit SavingHeartsRun.com for more information on to register for for the event.

Saving Hearts welcomes cash donations as well as silent auction items. All proceeds will benefit the Crisis Line & Referral Service, which serves a six-county area, including Aitkin, Crow Wing, Cass, Morrison, Todd and Wadena counties.

For more information, to arrange pick up of a donation or to volunteer, contact Ann Raph at savinghearts12@outlook.com.