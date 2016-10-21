Crow Wing County issues reminder to mail ballot precincts

Mail ballot precincts in Crow Wing County include the cities of Cuyuna, Deerwood, Fort Ripley, Garrison, Jenkins, Manhattan Beach, Riverton and Trommald; Gail Lake, Jenkins, Little Pine, Platte Lake, Rabbit Lake, Roosevelt and Timothy townships; and the unorganized territory of Dean Lake.

Registered voters in these precincts were mailed a ballot Sept. 23 if they were registered to vote by Sept. 15. Voters who registered between Sept. 15-Oct. 18 were mailed ballots on Oct. 19.

Ballots may be returned by mail (a postage prepaid return envelope is included when the ballots are mailed), or may be delivered in person, or delivered by designated agent to the Crow Wing County Elections Office, 326 Laurel St., Brainerd, MN 56401.

Ballots must be received no later than 8 p.m. on Election Day Nov. 8 to be counted. Normal business hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Extended hours for mail ballot voting are: Thursday, Nov. 3, until 7 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Eligible voters not pre-registered by the dates noted above, or pre-registered voters wishing to receive their ballot at a temporary address, may contact the Crow Wing County Elections Office by phone, mail or in person for an absentee ballot application. Residents who did not receive their mail ballot or those who have questions should contact the Elections Office at 218-824-1051 or at Elections@crowwing.us for more information.

All mail ballots will be counted at the Crow Wing County Courthouse after 8 p.m. Nov. 8.