The gift to Paws and Claws reflects Iverson's lifelong interest in animals of all types and a special affection for the cats she brought into her family as pets and companions.

Iverson was well-known in the Walker area and throughout the region for her competitive spirit, her passion for golf, music, gardening and her devotion to her son, Thor.

To celebrate her longstanding connection to the area and her love for her cats, the Barb Iverson Estate donated $5,170 to support the care of cats and cat programming at Paws and Claws Rescue & Resort.

This donation comes to Paws and Claws at a time when the organization is beginning to build an animal shelter/boarding kennel, which is on track for opening in 2017. Proceeds from the donation will be used to help purchase cat caging for homeless cats and kittens on the shelter side of the building project.

The Paws and Claws board of directors salutes Iverson for her lifetime of compassion toward and concern for animals.