20th anniversary: PR-B Family Center has a definite purpose

When I tried to explain the varying circumstances such as new job-no pay yet, disability preventing working, not enough pay to meet family needs, homelessness, unforeseen medical costs, unemployed and looking, his response was he simply did not believe it is true.

We have families without stoves and others with dirt floors. There are seniors on fixed incomes needing to purchase expensive drugs or now raising their grandchildren. And we all know how far the fixed Social Security income goes.

Then there was negative comment about people applying for fuel assistance or other county services. "Those people are scammers knowing how to answer the questions to get the most help. ... Another government give-away program."

Fuel expenses have skyrocketed, and it hard for most of us to meet the rising costs.

The Pine River-Backus Family Center provides space for Child & Teen Check-ups, the WorkForce Center, Women & Infant Child Check-ups, psychologists, Senior Linkage for taxes and school workers.

The family center itself has programing for parenting classes, home visiting services for new moms, a MNsure (medical application) navigator, a food shelf, prevention of teen alcohol and drug abuse, Christmas for Kids, Radiothon to End Child Abuse, copying and faxing services plus various other family programming needs.

Enough with the naysayers. We are so thankful for our supporters who understand the need for our family center and support our mission to strengthen families and build a strong community.

Please pass the good word on and support us with your donation to PO Box 1, Pine River, MN 56474. Ask how else you can help at 218-587-4292.

Kathleen Stephan is a volunteer at the Pine River-Backus Family Center who will contribute stories as the family center celebrates its 20th anniversary.