Lutheran Church of the Cross to host Bishop Tom Aitken Oct. 23
Lutheran Church of the Cross in Nisswa will host Bishop Tom Aitken on Sunday, Oct. 23, for worship services at 8:15 and 10:30 a.m.
Bishop Tom will lead a discussion at 9:30 a.m. between services about contemporary issues in the church today, including the conversations leading to a proposed agreement between the Lutheran and Roman Catholic churches.
A jazz service will be featured at both services, showcasing the musical talents of various church and community members. All are welcome.