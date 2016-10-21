Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Lutheran Church of the Cross to host Bishop Tom Aitken Oct. 23

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 11:15 a.m.

    Lutheran Church of the Cross in Nisswa will host Bishop Tom Aitken on Sunday, Oct. 23, for worship services at 8:15 and 10:30 a.m.

    Bishop Tom will lead a discussion at 9:30 a.m. between services about contemporary issues in the church today, including the conversations leading to a proposed agreement between the Lutheran and Roman Catholic churches.

    A jazz service will be featured at both services, showcasing the musical talents of various church and community members. All are welcome.

    Explore related topics:NewsLutheran Church of the CrossNisswaBishop tom Aitken
    Advertisement
    randomness