Crow Wing County Genealogical Society to meet Oct. 27

Dana Moen will speak about her summer of genealogy and genealogical travels. Her search for Bentley and Shearer relatives took her to numerous historical societies and cemeteries as well as a trip to the National Archives in Washington, D.C.

Moen's talk will give an idea what to expect at historical societies and how to prepare for a research trip such as the one to the National Archives. Social hour is from 6-7 p.m. with the program and meeting to follow.

For more information, call 218-828-9178 or 218-851-4819.