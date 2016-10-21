Pine River Market Square will host indoor market

The indoor market will feature local crafts, baked goods, canned goods, holiday wreaths and fresh produce.

The annual meeting is set for 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at The Warehouse following the first indoor market. New board members will be elected and evaluation of the 2016 season will take place along with establishing plans for the 2017 season.

"The board and vendors are committed to making local goods available to the community as long as possible in the year," said Barb Mann, board member. "There are so many wonderful food goods and art/crafts grown, produced and made locally, and with the holiday season quickly approaching it is wonderful to give people the opportunity to purchase these goods."

The Oct. 22 market will offer a free hotdog lunch from noon until sold out (2 p.m. at the latest).

Vendors are welcome as long as they meet the vendor criteria (homegrown, homemade within 60 miles of Pine River) and space is available. The vendor application form and guidelines can be found at www.prmarketsquare.wordpress.com, or email prmarketsquare@gmail.com.

For more information on the market, visit www.prmarketsquare.wordpress.com and like the group on Facebook.