Nisswa Garden Club to meet Oct. 27

Katie Osowski of G&S Plants will present the program "Easy Holiday Arrangements" after 1 p.m.

Hosts are Kathy Allex and Charlie Boudrye. Dues will be collected for the upcoming year, and members can sign up for committees for next year.

Non-members with an interest in gardening are welcome. For lunch reservations, call Marie Boudrye at 218-963-7494. For more information on the club, visit www.nisswagardenclub.org.