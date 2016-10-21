Nisswa Garden Club to meet Oct. 27
The Nisswa Garden Club will hold its monthly meeting Thursday, Oct. 27, at Lutheran Church of the Cross.
Social hour and check-in will begin at noon. Ernie's Restaurant will serve lunch at 12:30 p.m. followed by the business meeting.
Katie Osowski of G&S Plants will present the program "Easy Holiday Arrangements" after 1 p.m.
Hosts are Kathy Allex and Charlie Boudrye. Dues will be collected for the upcoming year, and members can sign up for committees for next year.
Non-members with an interest in gardening are welcome. For lunch reservations, call Marie Boudrye at 218-963-7494. For more information on the club, visit www.nisswagardenclub.org.