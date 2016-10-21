Mission fire chief accepts $2,200 donation

In addition to the community's continued support for Mission Township firefighters and first responders, Roach thanks Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Foundation for a grant that finalized the purchase of the Lucas Machine in 2015. This is an automated CPR apparatus that has already aided first responders in cardiac arrest resuscitations in our area.

The Mission Fire Department (along with other departments in the area) has begun using Active 911. This application allows first responders to receive call information from dispatch on their cell phones and, in real time, map the location and receive turn-by-turn directions to the address while at the same time viewing other responders' locations.

Several tablet computers have also been purchased and placed in the apparatus for instant and accurate information, including active 911, during emergency calls. The department is currently participating in "RIT," Rapid Intervention Team, training. This provides training for firefighters to rapidly extricate a downed firefighter from a structure.

Mission Fire Department has partnered with Central Lakes College to offer members courses in live burn instruction, emergency medical responder, and several other programs of interest. For more information, contact CLC or browse missionfd.com.

Anyone interested in joining Mission Fire Department should contact Chief Randy Roach at 218-765-3976 or missionfire@brainerd.net.

The fire auxiliary also welcomes new members. For information about activities, luncheons and fundraisers sponsored by the fire auxiliary, contact Jan Slayton at 218-765-3356.