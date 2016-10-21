Halloween happenings scheduled in lakes area

There will be a bonfire and hot cider at the end of the trail.

Cost is $5 per person. Proceeds go to the arboretum.

Canned good donations will be accepted for the local food shelf.

CROSSLAKE

Oct. 20-22, 28-29: The Haunted Village will be open from dark until 10 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 20-22, and Friday-Saturday, Oct. 28-29, at the Crosslake Historic Log Village and will include an interactive walk through the village.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $7 for children age 16 and younger.

For more information, call 218-839-2514. Proceeds benefit the continued tradition of the Crosslake Historic Log Village.

Saturday, Oct. 29: An annual Children's Halloween Party will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Crosslake Community Center. Kids can come in costume for kid-friendly games and activities.

Monday, Oct. 31: Crosslake Lutheran Church will host its annual Trunk & Treat event from 6-8:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. Children will "Trunk & Treat" vehicles decorated in the church parking lot and then go into the fellowship hall for Halloween games and activities. Food will be available.

BACKUS

Saturday, Oct. 22: The Backus American Legion's annual complimentary party for children ages 12 and under will run from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Legion clubrooms, Highways 371 and 87 West.

The kids' party features a style show, decorating of real pumpkins, a fish pond, ring toss, bean bag throw and prizes for each event, as well as a complimentary lunch.

PINE RIVER

Friday, Oct. 28: Good Samaritan Society in Pine River will host its annual Children's Halloween Party from 3-5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28.

Monday, Oct. 31: A haunted house will be open from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, across from the Pine River Library. Admission is $2.

NISSWA

Saturday, Oct. 29: The Nisswa Fire Department will host its 19th annual Haunted Barn & Hay Rides from 5:30-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Zimmerman farm featuring a hay ride through the woods and tour of the old barn.

The "not scary-no live spooks" portion will run from 5:30-6:30 p.m., with the "scary" part happening from 7-9 p.m.

Freewill donations will be accepted.

PEQUOT LAKES

Monday, Oct. 31: Echo Publishing will hand out candy to children from 3-5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at the office on West Lake Street, near the school.

Monday, Oct. 31: The Pequot Lakes American Legion Auxiliary will give Halloween bags filled with goodies to kids from 4:30 p.m. until gone Monday, Oct. 31, from the back doors of the Legion on the building's west side.

CROSBY

Monday, Oct. 31: Children ages 10 and under are invited to trick or treat along the spooktacular hallways of the Care Center at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby from 6-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. Use the main entrance of the Care Center off of Highway 210.